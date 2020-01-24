Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
home of Judy Sciaky
MARTIN J. FELDSHER

MARTIN J. FELDSHER Notice
FELDSHER
MARTIN J.
On January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Milkstein). Loving father of Judy Sciaky and Susan Feldsher. Devoted grandfather of Monica (Eiki) Isomura. Adoring Great-grandfather of Edison. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed Sunday only at the home of Judy Sciaky. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020
