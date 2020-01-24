|
|
FELDSHER
MARTIN J.
On January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Milkstein). Loving father of Judy Sciaky and Susan Feldsher. Devoted grandfather of Monica (Eiki) Isomura. Adoring Great-grandfather of Edison. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. Shiva will be observed Sunday only at the home of Judy Sciaky. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020