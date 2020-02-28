|
|
MANSFIELD
MARTIN J. JR.
February 27, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving husband of Claire (nee Kaznica). Devoted father of Claire Toner, Marty III, and Katie Polhamus (Ryan). Dear Pop Pop of Maura, Brigid, Emma, Nathan, Braeden, and Declan. Brother of Joan, Cass, Jim, Maryalice, and Maureen. Also survived by his large extended loving family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Sunday 7-9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 and Monday 8:15-9:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the 399 Market St. Suite 102 Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020