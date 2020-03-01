|
McFADDEN
MARTIN J.,
Of Phila., on Feb. 26, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Aleksiejczyk); loving father of Martin Jr. (Patricia), Michaeline DeGregorio (Paul), Frank (late Denise), Janice (Hope), Paul, Beth, Annette Snock (Jim), and the late Eric; caring grandfather of 14 grand-children and 13 great-grand-children; and loving brother of 4 sisters and 7 brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Martin's Life Celebration on Wed., March 4, 2020, beginning at 9:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M., St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to in Martin's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020