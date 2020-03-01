Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Anselm's Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
MARTIN J. McFADDEN

MARTIN J. McFADDEN Notice
McFADDEN
MARTIN J.,


Of Phila., on Feb. 26, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Aleksiejczyk); loving father of Martin Jr. (Patricia), Michaeline DeGregorio (Paul), Frank (late Denise), Janice (Hope), Paul, Beth, Annette Snock (Jim), and the late Eric; caring grandfather of 14 grand-children and 13 great-grand-children; and loving brother of 4 sisters and 7 brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Martin's Life Celebration on Wed., March 4, 2020, beginning at 9:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M., St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to in Martin's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
