On Oct. 14, 2020, age 97. Marty passed away to be reunited with Milly (nee Bressler) his beloved and dearly missed wife of 73 years. Marty was born Oct. 11, 1923. He was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and following served in WW II. He was the owner of the Lafayette Paper Co. in Drexel Hill. He was a member of the Radnor Hunt Country Club, a 32nd degree Mason and volunteered at the Devon Horse Show. Services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC. www.levinefuneral.com