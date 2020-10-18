1/
MARTIN "Marty" LEVIN
1923 - 2020
On Oct. 14, 2020, age 97. Marty passed away to be reunited with Milly (nee Bressler) his beloved and dearly missed wife of 73 years. Marty was born Oct. 11, 1923. He was a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and following served in WW II. He was the owner of the Lafayette Paper Co. in Drexel Hill. He was a member of the Radnor Hunt Country Club, a 32nd degree Mason and volunteered at the Devon Horse Show. Services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC. www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
