MARTIN P. "MARTY" MORAN JR.
Age 82, of Broomall, PA on Nov. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Marian P. (Hamm), Devoted father of Daniel (Peggy), Martin (Kate) III, Kevin (Colleen), Jennifer (Brian) Boyce, Kerry (Lou) Salcedo and Stephen (Michele). Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Gerry Brassell. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 5:30 P.M. and Fri. 12 P.M. St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 and his Funeral Mass 1 P.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to CHOP Foundation, PO Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178. Arr. O'Leary FH, Springfield www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
