Of Highland Beach, FL and Margate, NJ (formally of Cherry Hill, NJ), 79, died on Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years of Ellen Gross. Cherished father of Brian, Devin (Rachel), and Kennen (Wendy Schotland). Loving grandfather of Gabriel, Jonah, Sarah, Joshua, and Nathan Gross. Dear brother of Adrien Wasserman and Renee Low (Paul), uncle to nieces and nephews, and good friend to many. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Locustwood Memorial Park, (Sec. 10) Cherry Hill, NJ. The Service will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Page. If you choose to honor Marvin with a donation in his memory, please consider: Camphill Soltane Foundation, 224 Nantmeal Rd., Glenmoore, PA 19343, www.camphillsoltane.org
