MARVIN E. SCHUMAN

MARVIN E. SCHUMAN Notice
SCHUMAN
MARVIN E.


On February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Lefkovitz). Devoted father of Paul Schuman (Peggy Polaneczky), Nancy Schuman (Gerald Baker), and Joan Schuman (Mara Galvez). Loving grandfather of Emily, Kira, Anna, Natalie, and Lara. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Following services, all are invited to the Schuman Residence. Irene and her family also will welcome visitors Monday and Tuesday. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to PFT Retirement Chapter Scholarship Fund, 1816 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103 or Holy Redeemer Hospice and Home Care, 12265 Townsend Rd., Suite 400, Phila., PA 19154.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
