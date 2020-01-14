Home

MARVIN "POP" FISHER

MARVIN "POP" FISHER Notice
FISHER
MARVIN "POP"
(105 years of age), Jan. 12, 2020 of Philadelphia, PA. Loving husband of the late Louise (nee Greenblatt). Loving father of Michael (Sandi) Fisher and Lawrence (Carole) Fisher. Proud grandfather of David, Gabrielle, Marc, Mandy, Samantha and the late Jonathan. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Fisher Wednesday evening (January 15, 2020). Contributions in his memory may be made to the Volunteer Fund C/O Lankenau Medical Center.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020
