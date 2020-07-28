ROSENMARVIN I. MD,
95, son of the late George and Elizabeth rosen died on July 26, 2020. Survived by his loving wife, Linda. Predeceased by his daughter, Bonnie L. Rosen. Also survived by his son Michael S. Rosen, MD, Robin Rosen, and William (Juliet) Wolk, Esq. Marvin is survived by 5 grandchildren. He was fortunate to see 2 of his grandchildren Adam (Liz Evans) Rosen and Jamie (Chris Werremeyer) Rosen achieve adulthood and have families of their own. Marvin is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.
Marvin was a graduate of Hahnemann Medical College receiving his MD in 1948. He interned and had a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Albert Einstein Medical Center. He also did post graduate study in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania. From 1952-1954 he served as the officer in charge of Obstetrics and Gynecology on a base in the California for the US Air Force.
Marvin was in private practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology for over 50 years delivering thousands of babies. He was a wonderful doctor and was much loved by his patients. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice

