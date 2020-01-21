Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:15 AM
MARVIN ROTHSTEIN

MARVIN ROTHSTEIN Notice
ROTHSTEIN
MARVIN
On January 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Harriet (nee Roy); Loving father of Randi (Steven) Semanoff, Jamie (William L.) Rosenberg; Michael (Maureen) Rothstein and Steven (Joanne) Rothstein; Dear brother of Doris Norwitz and the late Selma Langer; Devoted grand-father of Adam (Monica), Jordan (Marielle), Stephanie, Sarah, Emily, Joy and the late Jeremy; Adoring great-grand-father of Jacob. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 11:15 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jamie and Buzzy Rosenberg. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, in loving memory of Marvin Rothstein and Jeremy Semanoff.
https://online.gifts.washington.edu/peer2peer/Campaign/a81c3f34-5ff4-489a-8382-5223ea552c28.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
