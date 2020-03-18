|
|
RUBENSTEIN
MARVIN
Passed away on March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Rubenstein (nee Becker). Loving father of Martin (Madelyn) Rubenstein, Dr. David (Renee) Rubenstein, and Jill Miller (Chris Buchanan). Adoring grandfather of Lee (Chloe), Dr. Robyn, Robert, Megan, and Daniel. Dear brother of Evelyn (Joseph) Zolot. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Services are Private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020