SCHIMMEL
MARVIN
May 22, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Our beloved Marvin, 93, passed away after a brief illness. Until his death, he was President of the family business Royal Electric Supply Company. A graduate of Penn State University and a veteran of the Merchant Marines, Marvin was an avid tennis player until time caught up with his knees. He also loved the Philly Pops, swimming, and Penn State Nittany Lions football. His friends from Penn State were his lifelong pals. A long-suffering Eagles fan (except for 2018), he loved watching tennis, and watching Phillies games. He was comfortable around power tools and electrical components, but the kitchen proved more of a challenge. His favorite color was yellow and his favorite food was anything chocolate! A consummate entertainer, he loved planning and hosting elaborate parties. He is survived by his long-time partner and beloved bashert of 55 years Roberta Baer Schimmel, her four children Harold (Shelley Goldfarb) Goldner, Meredith (Richard Heidorn) Eisner-Heidorn, Michael "Randy" (Wendy Sakol) Goldner and Meg Goldner Rabinowitz; his grandchildren Justin, Keith (Zoe Almquist), Kira, Lucy, Sam, Ethan, Lily, Ben, Zach, and Simon, and great-grandson Cyrus Goldner. He is also survived by his nephews Robert, Lawrence (Marla), William (Kathy) and nieces Roseanne and Lynelle (Richard). He is also survived by his wife Barbara Schimmel. He was pre-deceased by his parents Rose and Joseph Schimmel and his siblings Irwin Schimmel, Paul Schimmel, and Grace Portner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Philly Pops Orchestra (phillypops.org/support).www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 25, 2020.