The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARVIN WEINSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARVIN WEINSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARVIN WEINSTEIN Notice
WEINSTEIN
MARVIN


April 23, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving husband of 60 years to the late Estelle Weinstein. Father of Gary (Denise) Weinstein, Beth (Dave) Kramer and Sara Williams. Grandfather of Danielle, Crystal, Shannon (Rob), Brandon, Jessica and Virginia. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Andraia and Adam. Brother of Jack Weinstein and the late Dr. Josef Weinstein. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. sharp on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube Page. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now