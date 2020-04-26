|
WEINSTEIN
MARVIN
April 23, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving husband of 60 years to the late Estelle Weinstein. Father of Gary (Denise) Weinstein, Beth (Dave) Kramer and Sara Williams. Grandfather of Danielle, Crystal, Shannon (Rob), Brandon, Jessica and Virginia. Great-grandfather of Aiden, Andraia and Adam. Brother of Jack Weinstein and the late Dr. Josef Weinstein. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. sharp on the Platt Memorial Chapels YouTube Page. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020