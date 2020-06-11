MARY A. (Cuprenski) LACOMIS
LACOMIS
MARY A. (nee Cuprenski)
On June 8, 2020. Wife of the late Walter B. Lacomis. Loving Mom of Rosemary L. Downey and the late Walter J. Lacomis. Grandmom of Jen Lacomis and Alyse Files (Justin). Great Grandmom of Fyo Lacomis. We will be live streaming Marys' services on the Reilly Rakowski Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10 A.M. Saturday June 13th. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the would like donations made to Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144 or Plant a Tree in Marys' Memory through the tribute store on the funeral homes website.

www.rrfunerals.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 11, 2020.
