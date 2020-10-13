1/
Mary A. (nee DiTizio) Roberts
October 10, 2020, age 100, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late Armando Roberts and the late Joseph Moore. Dear mother of Leona Paterson, Richard Roberts (Debra) and Armand Roberts (Charlene). Loving grandmother of Geoffrey Paterson (Amrita Lal-Paterson) and Stephanie McGrath (Patrick). Loving great-grandmother of several. Mary's Viewing will be on Wed. Oct. 14 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave., Phila. 19129, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:15. Interment will be private. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund. McILVAINE F.H. 215-844-0211

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
