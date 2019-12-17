Home

MARY A. (O'Connell) SIERACKI

MARY A. (O'Connell) SIERACKI Notice
SIERACKI
MARY A. (née O'Connell)


Age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (née Curran) O'Connell. She was the loving mother of Marie Peiffer (Mark) and the adoring grand-mother Mark Jr and Shawn Peiffer. Mary was the sister of Flossie and Terry Devlin and Joe and Betty Ann O'Connell.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday morning, 9 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. and to her Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are requested in Mary's memory to CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
