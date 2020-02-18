|
|
WEISSINGER
MARY A. (nee Cosgrove)
On Feb. 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Dear mother of Mary (Ray) Stahl, Harry (Karen Dych), Larry, Nancy (Ted) Kulesza, John and Joseph (Bridget); also survived by her grandchildren, great grand-children and her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation Friday 9 A.M. Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, followed by Mass 11 A.M. Int. Gloria Dei Old Swedes Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 401 W. Johnson Hwy, East Norriton, PA 19401. Arrs. by
CIEPLINSKI FH 215-462-0441
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020