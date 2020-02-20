|
|
ACHUFF
MARY (nee Sorokolet)
Feb. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Sr. Loving mother of Donald, Marlene, Frank Jr., Kenneth, Jeffrey, Cheryl and Walter. Sadly missed by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Nadin. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday 9 - 11 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., PA, 19134. Funeral Services 10 A.M. Int. Greenmount Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020