SISTER MARY AGNESDONNELLY, RSMAge 86, died July 9, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents John and Nora (Murphy), her brother John Donnelly, FSC and sister, Sister Catherine Regina, RSM. In addition to her religious community, she is survived by her cousin Sheila and many cousins in Ireland. Sister's Funeral and Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 515 Montgomery Ave, Merion, PA 19066

