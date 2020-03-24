|
|
SR. MARY AGNES LOFTUS, IHM
Formerly Sr. M. Michael Raphael
On March 22, 2020. In addition to her Congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her sister, Sr. Anne Marie Loftus, IHM; her sister-in-law Madeline; loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews. Prede-ceased by her parents, Michael J. and Agnes C. Bockius Loftus; her brother, Joseph and her sister, Agnes Quaile (Andrew).
Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o IHM Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020