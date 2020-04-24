|
SISTER MARY AGNES
LORETTA FORD, RSM
Age 99, died April 17, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Agnes (Murdock), and her brother, Joseph. In addition to her religious community, Sister Agnes Loretta is survived by beloved family members. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
