Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
104 S. Aberdeen Ave.,
Wayne, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
MARY ALICE HAMILTON

MARY ALICE HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON
MARY ALICE


Age 73, of Wayne, PA, passed away on December 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas W. Hamilton, and her dear brother, Stephen Semelsberger (the late Laura). She was also Aunt Sis to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Monday, December 9, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 1818 Market St. Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME 366 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019
