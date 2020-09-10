1/
SR. MARY ALPHONSE HAMEL CSR
(86 years) A Sister of


the Redeemer for over 63 years. Daughter of the late Lorenzo and Doris Hamel. Survived by her Religious Sisters, brother Frank Hamel, nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private Funeral Services Sept. 12 in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Sister's life. If so desired, a donation in Sisters name may be made to: Sisters of the Redeemer – 1600 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 www.redeemersisters.orgFamily Services byDEAN GEITNER GIVNISHwww.lifecelebration.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
Redeemer Sisters' Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
September 10, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
