(86 years) A Sister of
the Redeemer for over 63 years. Daughter of the late Lorenzo and Doris Hamel. Survived by her Religious Sisters, brother Frank Hamel, nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private Funeral Services Sept. 12 in the Redeemer Sisters' Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Sister's life. If so desired, a donation in Sisters name may be made to: Sisters of the Redeemer – 1600 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 www.redeemersisters.org
Family Services byDEAN GEITNER GIVNISHwww.lifecelebration.com