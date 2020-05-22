MARY AMELIA (Leipert) CIARLANTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CIARLANTE
MARY AMELIA (Nee Leipert)
Passed away May 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Devoted wife of the late Anthony B. Sr., loving mother of Francis X. (Kathy), Mitru (Irene Martinez), Roseanna Meehan (Tommy), and the late Anthony B. Jr., dear grandmom of Kate, Anthony, Thomas, Roseanna and Matthew. Also survived by her sisters Frances and Roseanne, her brother John and a large extended loving family. Mary was a generous, loving woman, confidant and friend to many. Mary Amelia sends this message to her many students and friends: "Remember all gifts come from God and you can use your healing energy to help yourself and others."
All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Caring for Friends would be appreciated by the family,
Caringforfriends.org 215-464-2224 BURNS FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved