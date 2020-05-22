CIARLANTE
MARY AMELIA (Nee Leipert)
Passed away May 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Devoted wife of the late Anthony B. Sr., loving mother of Francis X. (Kathy), Mitru (Irene Martinez), Roseanna Meehan (Tommy), and the late Anthony B. Jr., dear grandmom of Kate, Anthony, Thomas, Roseanna and Matthew. Also survived by her sisters Frances and Roseanne, her brother John and a large extended loving family. Mary was a generous, loving woman, confidant and friend to many. Mary Amelia sends this message to her many students and friends: "Remember all gifts come from God and you can use your healing energy to help yourself and others."
All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Caring for Friends would be appreciated by the family,
Caringforfriends.org 215-464-2224 BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.