MARY AMELIA (Leipert) CIARLANTE
1930 - 2020
CIARLANTE
MARY AMELIA (Nee Leipert)
Passed away May 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Devoted wife of the late Anthony B. Sr., loving mother of Francis X. (Kathy), Mitru (Irene Martinez), Roseanna Meehan (Tommy), and the late Anthony B. Jr., dear grandmom of Kate, Anthony, Thomas, Roseanna and Matthew. Also survived by her sisters Frances and Roseanne, her brother John and a large extended loving family. Mary was a generous, loving woman, confidant and friend to many. Mary Amelia sends this message to her many students and friends: "Remember all gifts come from God and you can use your healing energy to help yourself and others."
All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Caring for Friends would be appreciated by the family,
Caringforfriends.org 215-464-2224 BURNS FUNERAL HOME

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Funeral Mass
12:45 PM
Live streamed
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
May 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss, may God bless you and your mom during this time of sorrow!!!
Nick Ciarlante
Family
May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020
My prayers go out for the family of Mary Amelia. Truly God has received an angel into heaven. I was extremely fortunate to know her over the course of many years. I considered Mary Amelia a true friend. Many learned the great news, accomplishments and pride she had for you, her family, because she boasted about you as often as she could. May God keep and protect each of you now and always
Judge Elizabeth JJackson
Friend
May 20, 2020
Dear Friends & Family, we invite you to share your love, memories, and photos here. We will always find a way to connect, even when we cant be together.
Mitru Ciarlante
Daughter
May 20, 2020
In loving memory of Aunt Mary. Me, my mom and dad will miss visiting with you on Sundays. You always loved seeing us and you always greeted us with a smile on your face. We will miss you. Love, your niece Darlene
Darlene Lubienski
Family
