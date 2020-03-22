|
|
BOZZI
MARY ANN (nee Caruso)
Of Ambler, on March 18, 2020, Beloved wife of Frank A. Bozzi and loving mother of Debra Ann Beck (Joseph) of Warminster, Sandy Czerpak (Robert) of North Wales, Denise Dempsey (Paul) of Doylestown, and Denise Rae (Robert) of Bear, DE. She is the loving grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 6 and sister of Donna Weidamoyer (Harry) of Ambler, Michael Caruso of SC, and Arthur Caruso (Valerie) of Fort Washington. Mary Ann was pre- deceased by her sister Ruth Veneziale. Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately. For obituary see
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020