ESPENSHADE
MARY ANN
December 19, 2019, Age 82. Sister of Helen F. Espenshade, John V., the late James J. and the late Rev. William T. Espenshade. Also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing 9 A.M. Saturday, at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Dorothy Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019