More Obituaries for MARY ESPENSHADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN ESPENSHADE

MARY ANN ESPENSHADE Notice
ESPENSHADE
MARY ANN


December 19, 2019, Age 82. Sister of Helen F. Espenshade, John V., the late James J. and the late Rev. William T. Espenshade. Also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing 9 A.M. Saturday, at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Dorothy Church.

RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019
