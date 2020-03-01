The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meadowood Retirement Community
3205 Skippack Pike
Worchester, PA
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Meadowood Retirement Community
3205 Skippack Pike
Worchester, PA
1931 - 2020
MARY ANN (Ketcham) GABEL Notice
GABEL
MARY ANN (nee Ketcham)


on Feb. 25, 2020 of Ocean City, NJ formerly of Flourtown Pa. age 88. Wife of the late Jack, her husband of 60 yrs. Devoted mother of Ketch Gabel, Kimberly Inacio (Fran), Karl Gabel (Gretchen), Kristen Varley (Simon) ,Karlyn Kay (Doug) and the late Kathryn Mae Gabel. 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial service Friday March 6, 2 pm at the Meadowood Retirement Community Auditorium, 3205 Skippack Pike, Worcester, Pa. 19490. Visitation 1-2pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Trustees of the \Univ. of Pa. c/o Penn Medicine Devel., Attn: Maddie Hansen, 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Phila., Pa. 19104 or online-www.pennmedicine.org/OCRC or The Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
