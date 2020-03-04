|
MINER
MARY ANN "MIMI"
(nee Moroney Davis)
Age 84, of Springfield formerly of Drexel Hill, died peacefully February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mimi is survived by her beloved husband Douglas C., children Susan (Pat) Smith, Jim (Tracy) Miner, Peter (Christine) Miner, Patty (Rich) Eller and John (Mary Pat) Miner, sisters Kass Mattimore and Carolyn Graham a brother Dick Davis, 13 grand-children and 4 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday 9:30 A.M. St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 A.M. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mimi's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr, 480 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
