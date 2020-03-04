Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN (Moroney Davis) MINER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ANN (Moroney Davis) MINER Notice
MINER
MARY ANN "MIMI"
(nee Moroney Davis)
Age 84, of Springfield formerly of Drexel Hill, died peacefully February 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mimi is survived by her beloved husband Douglas C., children Susan (Pat) Smith, Jim (Tracy) Miner, Peter (Christine) Miner, Patty (Rich) Eller and John (Mary Pat) Miner, sisters Kass Mattimore and Carolyn Graham a brother Dick Davis, 13 grand-children and 4 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday 9:30 A.M. St Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 A.M. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mimi's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr, 480 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -