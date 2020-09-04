1/1
MARY ANN (ROSELLI) MONDELLO
September 1, 2020.


Beloved wife of John. Sister of Richard (Antoinette) Roselli. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a lifelong parishioner of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church where she served as a longtime lecturer and Eucharistic Minister. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing WEDNESDAY 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.Expressions of Sympathymonti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
09:30 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
