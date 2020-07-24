TURZOPeacefully on July 22, 2020. Mother to Kristen Millevoi, Leigh Ann Byrne (Thomas), Leonard Turzo, and Jodi Davila (Cesar). Grandmother to Lauren, Danielle, Michael, Nicholas, Connor, Gabriella and Dominic. Great Grandmother to Ava Mae. Sister to Joseph, Margaret (George), Richard, Francis, Jack (Linda), Michael and the late James. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday in Church after 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (at Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Please wear a Mask and Respect Social Distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Greene Street, Phila., PA 19130

CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH,INC.

215-482-8878

