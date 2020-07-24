1/
MARY ANN (Rodgers) TURZO
TURZO
MARY ANN (nee Rodgers)
Peacefully on July 22, 2020. Mother to Kristen Millevoi, Leigh Ann Byrne (Thomas), Leonard Turzo, and Jodi Davila (Cesar). Grandmother to Lauren, Danielle, Michael, Nicholas, Connor, Gabriella and Dominic. Great Grandmother to Ava Mae. Sister to Joseph, Margaret (George), Richard, Francis, Jack (Linda), Michael and the late James. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday in Church after 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (at Cresson St.) Manayunk, 19127. Please wear a Mask and Respect Social Distancing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Greene Street, Phila., PA 19130

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
July 24, 2020
Dear Jodi and family- so very sorry for your loss. Sending you all love. Joe and Mary Campellone and Family
Mary Campellone
July 24, 2020
Kristen,Leigh,Lenny, and Jodi so sorry for your tremendous loss. Your mom was a wonderful person and so full of life! I have such fond memories of her and I will always cherish them❤
Jenn
Friend
