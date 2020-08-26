85, passed away
suddenly on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Always ready with a smile and a story, Mary Ann spent her life loving people whether as teacher, loving wife, caring mom or hippest mom-mom. Proud of her Polish roots and Philadelphia upbringing, she was an avid reader, tech maven and casino aficionado. Her quick wit and infectious spirit will always be treasured by her beloved husband of 60 years and best friend Joseph, daughter Cheryl DeSimone (Christopher), daughter Denise Greenberg (Thomas), and grandchildren Timothy DeSimone (Rachel), Emily DeSimone and Kristina Greenberg as well as extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 10 A.M. Friday, August 28th, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Monument Crisis Center, www.monumentcrisiscenter.org
in Mary Ann's name. Arr. byFITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, Abingtonwww.fitzpatrickabington.com