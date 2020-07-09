1/1
Of Gladwyne, PA died on Sunday July 5, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Dr. Scott H. Wright and devoted mother of Katie Azaria (Hank), Amy Amoroso (John) and David Wright (Jessica Wasilewski); also survived by her grand-children, Hal Azaria, Marco Amoroso and Hazel Wright. Her Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to www.wearedream.org/donate or Mailed to: Dream, Attn. Advancement, 1990 2nd. Ave., NY, NY 10021.
