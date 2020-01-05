The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
MARY (Piccolo) ANOIA Notice
ANOIA
MARY (nee Piccolo)
88 yrs.old, peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020 of Roxborough. Wife of the late Bruno Anoia. Loving Mother of Donna (Edward) Dabrowski and Geralyn (Harry Siwik) Spera. Cherished Grand-mother of Jaclyn (Tricia), Edward, Joseph (Melanie) and Victoria (Luis). Sister of Catherine DiCioccio (Vincent) and the late Frank Piccolo (Margaret). Mary will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in Church Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Mary's name to St. Jude Childrens' Hosp., PO Box 3704, Memphis,TN 38105.

CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020
