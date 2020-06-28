SISTER MARY ANTONITA (Elizabeth Gertrude) TOBIN RSM
SISTER MARY ANTONITA TOBIN, RSM
(Elizabeth Gertrude Tobin), age 96, died June 23, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents Anthony and Rose Marie, and her siblings Catherine and Anthony. In addition to her religious community, Sister Mary Antonita is survived by her sisters Eileen and Rose Marie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
