HARRIS

1929-2020



Of Gwynedd, (formerly Huntingdon Valley), PA, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at 90 years of age. Daughter of George W. and Mary Breniser. Devoted wife of 66 years of the late Vincent Blaine Harris. Resident Foulkeways at Gwynedd. Beloved mother of Michael G. (Kamila), Vincent P. (Caitlin Conroy) and Mary Louise (Christopher Pope) and the late Stephen V. Harris (survived by wife Donna Baker). There are two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Mary grew up in Havertown and graduated West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School. She met her future husband at a church dance.Mary had a keen interest in art, studying at the Barnes Foundation, volunteering for Art Goes to School and patronizing numerous young artists. She and her husband were loyal supporters of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Orchestra and St. Joseph's Preparatory School, among others.Inspired by extensive travels with her husband throughout Europe and to Australia, India and Japan, Mary's family and friends delighted in her experiments with global cuisine at home. An avid gardener and nature lover, Mary especially loved learning to golf with her Huntingdon Valley Country Club friends. She'll be remembered driving her BMW ragtop with PA license plate MMMMM.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Philadelphia Museum of Art, P.O. Box 7646, Phila., PA 19101, or to Holy Redeemer Health System f/b/o Saint Joseph Manor, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

