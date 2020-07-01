MARY B. (Burnite) LALLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LALLEY
MARY B. (nee Burnite)
Died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Bridges at Warwick in Jamison. She was ninety-one years of age. Beloved wife of James F. Lalley for forty-six years before his death in 2000. Devoted mother of James F. Lalley, Jr. (Debra), Daniel J. Lalley (Robin), Marlene S. Whalen (Kevin), Donna M. Smith (Paul) and Karen A. Burczewski (Joseph). She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mary's Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Delaware Valley, 6935 Airport Hwy Lane, Office, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Condolences and memories may be left at
www.wrgrantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved