LALLEYDied on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Bridges at Warwick in Jamison. She was ninety-one years of age. Beloved wife of James F. Lalley for forty-six years before his death in 2000. Devoted mother of James F. Lalley, Jr. (Debra), Daniel J. Lalley (Robin), Marlene S. Whalen (Kevin), Donna M. Smith (Paul) and Karen A. Burczewski (Joseph). She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mary's Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Delaware Valley, 6935 Airport Hwy Lane, Office, Pennsauken, NJ 08109.