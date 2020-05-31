ORMSBY
MARY B.
Age 83, on May 29, 2020. Formerly of Mayfair and Somerton. Wife of Ralph F. Ormsby and the late Joseph R. Kaminski. She is survived by 5 children, several grand-children, great grandchildren and other family members. Services will be private. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.