MARY B. ORMSBY
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORMSBY
MARY B.
Age 83, on May 29, 2020. Formerly of Mayfair and Somerton. Wife of Ralph F. Ormsby and the late Joseph R. Kaminski. She is survived by 5 children, several grand-children, great grandchildren and other family members. Services will be private. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 31, 2020
Praying for your family. Mary was a sweet lady.
Glad to have spent time with her over the years. She will be missed by many.
Dorothy Fauver
Family
May 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
May 31, 2020
Sue and Joe, and all of you, we are so very sorry for your loss. Susie's cousin Mimi
Marie Markey
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved