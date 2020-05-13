SCHWABMARY B. (nee Babin)On May 7, 2020. Loving wife of the late Henry J Schwab Sr. of Havertown, Pa. Beloved Mother of Marian S. Byrnes, Barbara S. (and the late Kenneth) Finsness, Henry J. (Patricia) Schwab Jr., Annette S.(and the late Thomas) Lynn, Margaret S. (William) Phillips and Deborah S. (Eric) Rubino. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Because of the Covid situation the Viewing and Mass at Sacred Heart Church (Havertown, Pa.) will be PRIVATE TO THE FAMILY, the burial in St. Denis Cemetery is public and we should arrive at the grave approx. 12 Noon. The Mass will be live streamed and you can check the funeral home website in a few days to obtain the link.In lieu of flowers an offering in Mary's name can be made to White Horse Village Endowment Fund Attention: Employee Appreciation Fund, 535 Gradyville Rd., Newtown Square, Pa. 19073 would be appreciated.STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN