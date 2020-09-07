BALEFSKYMARY (NEE YASKIN)
September 5, 2020. wife of the late Irwin; mother of Lee (Kathy) Balefsky Esq. and Sharon (Chip) Eisenberg; sister of Harold Yaskin and Tamara Axelman; grandmother of Carly (Mike) Szgala, Justin (Brielle) Eisenberg, Kyle (Caroline) Eisenberg, Lauren (Henry) Martone, Sherri (Jeremy) Hanson, and Julie Balefsky; great grandmohter of Lyla and Tyler Szgala, Abigail, and Alison Eisenberg, Olivia, Hunter, and Henry Eisenberg. Graveside Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa.
