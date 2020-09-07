1/1
MARY (nee YASKIN) BALEFSKY
BALEFSKY


MARY (NEE YASKIN)








September 5, 2020. wife of the late Irwin; mother of Lee (Kathy) Balefsky Esq. and Sharon (Chip) Eisenberg; sister of Harold Yaskin and Tamara Axelman; grandmother of Carly (Mike) Szgala, Justin (Brielle) Eisenberg, Kyle (Caroline) Eisenberg, Lauren (Henry) Martone, Sherri (Jeremy) Hanson, and Julie Balefsky; great grandmohter of Lyla and Tyler Szgala, Abigail, and Alison Eisenberg, Olivia, Hunter, and Henry Eisenberg. Graveside Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa.



www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
