March 23, 2020, Age 85. Daughter of the late Edward and Anna Bradley. Sister of Ann Bradley and Hugh Bradley (Pat) and the late Edward Bradley. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and the members of her Congregation, the Sisters of Saint Joseph. Services and interment are private but will be live-streamed from the Saint Joseph Villa Website www.stjosephvilla.org
on Oct. 26th. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME