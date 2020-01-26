|
BUETTLER
MARY (nee Treml)
Jan. 23, 2020. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Loving mother of Joanne and Kurt. Grandmother of Kristin Simco (Fred), Paul Sosna (Carrie), Matthew and Elisa. Great-grandmother of Hailey, Nick, Jada, Emily, Freddie, Emma and Gabby. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering Tues.9 to 10 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Family prefers donations to Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem PA. 19020. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.)
