MARY C. (nee Curren)

Passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Born on February 28, 1924 to John and Mary (nee Montieth) Curren and lived in Grays Ferry. Throughout her life she worked in different positions but the best job was being a mother. She enjoyed sewing dresses and making clothing for her family. Mary had a witty sense of humor and was looked at as a mother figure to many. Beloved wife of the late James, Sr. "Jug". Devoted mother of Eileen (Jack) Connor, Mary (Paul) Hart, Peggy (Roy) Kerr, Jim (Kathy) Jr. and the late Maureen Browne. Dearest grandmom of 11 and great-grandmom of 9. Sister of Theresa Mulhern, Francis, Lorretta Vogel and the late John, James, Florence Lewis, Anna Szumowski and Robert. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. in St. Gabriel Church (29th & Dickinson Sts.) A private Funeral Mass will follow with Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. In her memory donations may be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf Sts., Phila., PA 19148 or to the Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, PO Box 8696, Collingswood, NJ 08108-8696.

