MARY C. (Gallagher) DALY
DALY
MARY C. (nee Gallagher)
80, of Media PA, formerly of Upper Darby PA, passed away on May 3, 2020.
Mary was the loving wife of the late John T. Daly. She was the proud mother of John (Tricia), Paul (Jackie), and Joseph (Monica). Adoring grandmother of Jack, Connor, Erin, Alyssa, Paulie, Samantha, Stephen, Madelyn, and Caitlyn. Dear sister of Shelia Tiarks and the late Ann Riehl.
Born in Roscommon Ireland, Mary was a devoted parishioner of St. Laurence Parish and a long-time educator at the parish school, where she impacted hundreds of students with her patience, caring, and encourage-ment. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School and St. Joseph's University.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. A celebration of Mary's life will be held later in the year. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to St. Pius X School, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Arr. by:
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
