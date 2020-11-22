Age 93, passed peacefully in her home on November 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Carol was a resident of Beaumont Retirement Community in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Born in 1927 and raised in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Carol was one of six daughters of Rose McCormick and Dr. Cornelius McCarthy. She was educated at the School of the Holy Child Sharon Hill and Rosemont College, where she graduated with a degree in Psychology in the spring of 1948. In November of that same year, she married Paul Anthony Ryan in a ceremony officiated by her great uncle His Eminence Denis Cardinal Dougherty. They raised eight children in a kind, loving and happy home in Overbrook. Summers were spent at their home in Longport, NJ where the same happy memories were made. Carol will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as a matriarch. She was a dedicated mother who gave all of her time and attention to raising her family while her husband founded and operated Smokey Joe's, a successful bar and restaurant on the University of Pennsylvania's campus. It is a testament to her love and dedication to raising her family that this business continues today under the continued ownership and recent expansion by her sons and grandsons. She will also be remembered for her genuine love of people and was fortunate to be surrounded by many dear friends throughout her life. She was a gracious entertainer with a bright smile and infectious laugh, welcoming many into their home in Overbrook and Longport. She loved traveling, first with her husband and friends, and then more recently with her children to Ireland to visit family. She possessed an athletic and competitive spirit enjoying golf and tennis as a member of Overbrook Golf Club. As a resident of Beaumont, she enjoyed playing bridge up until the week before she passed. Carol is predeceased by her husband Paul and son Joseph P. (Claire Marra). She is survived by five sons, Cornelius T. (Carol Zintle); Paul A., Jr. (Jacqueline Sarcione); Patrick J. (Leslie Drialo); James J. (Leslie Graves) and Sean V. (Kelly Moran) and two loving daughters Maureen Carol (Michael Fitzpatrick) and Barbara Anne (Daniel Flynn). Also survived by 34 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Services for Carol will be private, however, please feel free to join the family for her Mass of Christian Burial which will be live-streamed from St. Denis on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. For more information, please visit www.danjolell.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held for Family and Friends in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Sisters of the Holy Child, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA 19010. Attn: Sandy Lovascio, Director of Development. Ext: Carol McCarthy Ryan, Sharon Class of 1944