Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, at the age of 91. Mary was born in Philadelphia and met her husband, Carl, at the age of 15. As a young woman, she became a registered nurse and worked at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital for a period of time. She spent most of her life raising her family in Meadow-brook, Pa, and later retired with Carl to Sarasota, Florida.They had a wonderful marriage of 69 years and raised 6 children. She was the mother to Mary (David) Fitzgerald, Ann Pagano, Joan (Richard) Platt, Carl (Susan), Paul (Carrie), and Joseph (Mary Grace). She was the proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.Mary led an active life and enjoyed playing golf at North Hills Country Club. She was an accomplished golfer with three holes in one.Mary will be dearly missed by her husband, who cared for her in her later years, and her family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, her memorial will be private. Donations can be made in her name to Bayada Hospice, 1400 N. Providence Road, Suite 200, Media, PA 19063.

