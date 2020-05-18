MARY CLEO PAYNE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAYNE
MARY CLEO
Mary Cleo Payne was born December 15, 1920 to Roman Joseph Payne and Mary Elizabeth Blair (Payne). Cleo, as she was called, lived life with a feisty personality and although she never married, shared a caring relationship with her friend Bell.
A devout Catholic, Cleo served diligently at Saint Rose of Lima Parish after retiring as an Assistant Buyer at Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia. Cleo also expressed her love of the Lord through her bright smile which she shared with family and friends for 99 years. Cleo loved her mother and family members very much and is survived by her sister Ursula Henry, as well as, many nieces and nephews. On Sunday, May 10, 2020 Mary (Cleo) left us to be with her Lord. Aunt Cleo we miss your smile and will forever love you. The Payne Family
www.cwoodfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved