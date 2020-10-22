1/1
Mary (nee Scarlett) DeMott
October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. DeMott Sr., Loving mother to Scarlett F. DeMott, Richard W. DeMott Jr., Elizabeth D. Gilinger, Garret P. DeMott, Phoebe V. DeMott, Bayard M. DeMott. She will also be missed by her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Mary was a member of The Huguenot Society, Acorn Club, Philadelphia Cricket Club, Penllyn Club and an active member at St. Thomas' Whitemarsh. Her family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Due to current circumstances Mary's Memorial Service is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's name may be made to New Bolton Center, 382 West Street Rd., Kennett Square, PA, 19348


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
